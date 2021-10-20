Police: Woman pinned under van in Wednesday morning Guilderland crash

Oct. 20—GUILDERLAND — A Guilderland woman was pinned under a van in a Wednesday morning crash on Western Avenue, police said.

The woman, identified as Aferdita Bardhi, 53, was extricated from under the vehicle by the Guilderland Fire Department and taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. She was listed in stable condition later Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and Windingbrook Drive, police said.

Police soon learned that Bardhi had been walking westbound on the south side of the Western Avenue crossing over Windingbrook Drive when she was struck by the van making a right turn onto Windingbrook from Western, police said.

Police identified the driver of the van as Scott J. Schuman, 56, of Troy. The van was owned by a company called Rejha Group, police said.

The crash remained under investigation later Wednesday, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe