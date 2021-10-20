Police: Woman pinned under van in Wednesday morning Guilderland crash

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Oct. 20—GUILDERLAND — A Guilderland woman was pinned under a van in a Wednesday morning crash on Western Avenue, police said.

The woman, identified as Aferdita Bardhi, 53, was extricated from under the vehicle by the Guilderland Fire Department and taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. She was listed in stable condition later Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and Windingbrook Drive, police said.

Police soon learned that Bardhi had been walking westbound on the south side of the Western Avenue crossing over Windingbrook Drive when she was struck by the van making a right turn onto Windingbrook from Western, police said.

Police identified the driver of the van as Scott J. Schuman, 56, of Troy. The van was owned by a company called Rejha Group, police said.

The crash remained under investigation later Wednesday, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Seven teenagers charged with murder of 18-year-old stabbed to death in Tyne and Wear

    Jack Woodley was was found seriously injured near the Britannia Inn, Houghton-le-Spring, on Saturday night.

  • Biden's Japan envoy pick vows to make Nissan executive case a priority

    Rahm Emanuel, nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to Tokyo, vowed at his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday to prioritize the case of an American former Nissan Motor executive who is facing a possible prison term in Japan. In September, Japanese prosecutors asked a Tokyo court to send the executive, Greg Kelly, to prison for two years for his alleged part in helping Carlos Ghosn, Nissan's ousted CEO, hide earnings. When asked about the case, Emanuel, who President Joe Biden has nominated to be his ambassador to key U.S. ally Japan, told senators he would deal with it as if he was a congressman and Kelly a constituent.

  • Cash, shredded documents found at couple's home in spy case

    The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country, an agent testified Wednesday. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, were arrested this month on espionage charges. Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass submarine secrets to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover agent.

  • U.S. administers 410.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 409,438,987 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 19 out of 495,844,635 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 11.2 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • No vaccine, no problem: Indiana recruits Chicago cops upset by COVID mandates

    “Hey Chicago police officers, we’re hiring!” an Indiana State Police spokesman said. “No vaccine mandate … lower taxes, great schools, welcoming communities.”

  • China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections

    China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across China, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country's zero-tolerance policy. A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Oct. 19, up from nine a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday. The new cases were reported in eight cities and administrative divisions, more than four for Oct. 18, the bulk of which were in northern and northwestern China.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance- MSNBC

    The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said. The spokesperson declined to comment on the reported human remains found in the park.

  • A son is charged with the murder of his mother at a South Miami-Dade bus stop

    When Loretta Bruno got dropped off at the bus stop near her Florida City home in Tuesday morning darkness, the friend driving Bruno saw one of her children come out of the bushes behind the bus stop.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poke

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all 34 charges in the 2018 Parkland massacre. He apologized for killing 17 people, saying he must live with it 'every day.'

    "I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day," said Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report

    A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • Items belonging to Brian Laundrie found off a trail at a Florida park after his parents join the search

    Laundrie's possessions were found near a trail that he often visited during a search on Wednesday, according to the family's lawyer.

  • A 10-year-old Black girl was arrested at school in Hawaii after drawing a picture of her bully, ACLU says

    "She didn't bring any weapons to school, she didn't make any explicit threats to anyone," the child's attorney told Hawaii News Now.