Police: Woman punched, kicked, beat dog with glass bottle near Boston Common

A woman was arrested after police say she was seen punching, kicking, and beating a dog with a glass bottle near Boston Common on Tuesday night.

Jasmine Velasquez, 26, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges and assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers conducting a walk-and-talk near the Common around 8:40 p.m. overheard the noise of a crying dog and learned that a woman was beating the animal in the area of 131 Tremont Street, police said.

“As officers approached the suspect, they observed the suspect kick the dog,” the department said in a statement. “Officers were able to quickly separate the suspect from the dog and moved the dog to a safe location as there was broken glass and unknown liquid on the ground.”

Multiple witnesses alleged that the woman, later identified as Velasquez, struck the dog multiple times with her hands, feet, and the bottle.

Police didn’t detail what warranted the charge of assault and battery on an officer.

Boston Animal Control took custody of the dog.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

