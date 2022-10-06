Police: Woman pushed to ground, robbed and carjacked in East Haven

A woman was pushed to the ground, robbed and carjacked Wednesday outside the Woodview Apartments in East Haven, police said.

The woman called 911 on Wednesday to report that just after she parked her car in the apartment complex parking lot at 1270 North High Street, she was confronted by two men who pushed her down and stole her purse. One of the men then drove off in her car and another fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to the East Haven Police Department.

The woman was not injured during the incident, police said.

Investigators were looking to track down the two suspects and her stolen vehicle, a blue Hyundai Elantra with the Connecticut license plate 5AUEX0.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Haven police at 203-468-3820.