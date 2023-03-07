Police: Woman ran over boyfriend after accusing him of cheating

Mar. 6—Police say a woman in Spokane Valley ran over her boyfriend for cheating on her.

Brandy L. Gange, 43, was arrested after midnight Sunday at the 7007 E. Seventh Ave. home that she shared with her boyfriend, according to court documents.

Gange and her boyfriend were at Geeks and Glory Bar, 6710 E. Sprague Ave., Saturday night when Gange decided to go home. She told her boyfriend she would be back to pick him up, according to records.

When Gange returned, she saw her boyfriend playing video games with another woman at the bar and then accused him of cheating on her before leaving again. Gange's boyfriend started to walk home from the bar and saw her in her PT Cruiser parked on the side of the road near East Second Avenue and South Coleman Road, according to investigators.

When he flagged her down to talk, Gange made a U-turn on the street and ran him over. She then stopped briefly to curse at him before leaving with tire marks across his abdomen and coughing up blood, according to court documents.

The boyfriend was able to walk back to the bar and call 911. Police found Gange at her home and arrested her.