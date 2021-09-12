Police: Woman repeatedly deals meth in EC area

Sep. 11—EAU CLAIRE — A woman with two previous felony meth-related convictions has repeatedly tried to sell methamphetamine in the Eau Claire area, police say.

Jennifer A. Radke, 38, 517 Dodge St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Radke, which prohibits her from having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.

Radke returns to court Oct. 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police arranged five controlled buys of methamphetamine from Radke using confidential informants between July 9 and Aug. 12.

On July 9, an informant told police he could buy 3.5 grams of meth from Radke for $160. The buy was conducted at a residence on Dodge Street.

On July 13, an informant bought 3.72 grams of methamphetamine from Radke for $160. The informant picked Radke up from the Dodge Street residence. The transaction occurred in the restroom of an Eau Claire business. A digital scale was used to weigh the meth sold to the informant.

On July 20, an informant arranged to buy 14 grams of methamphetamine from Radke for $400. Radke and the informant went to the residence on Dodge Street. Radke took the money and returned to the informant's vehicle with a plastic bag containing 14.39 grams of meth.

On July 30, an informant was provided with $400 to buy 13.16 grams of methamphetamine from Radke. The purchase was made at the Dodge Street residence.

On Aug. 12, an informant made arrangements to buy 14 grams of methamphetamine from Radke for $400. The informant picked up Radke in the 1100 block of Second Avenue and drove to the 500 block of Dodge Street. Twelve grams of meth were purchased in that exchange. Investigators then took Radke into custody.

Radke told police she got the methamphetamine from a man at a Dodge Street residence. Radke turned another bag over to authorities containing nearly four grams of meth.

Radke is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in May 2018 in Trempealeau County and a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in May 2018 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the six current felony charges, Radke could be sentenced to up to 72 years in prison.