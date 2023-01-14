Police: Woman in need of a ride threw rocks at passing vehicles

Jan. 13—DALLAS TWP. — Township police charged Jamey Lynn McManamon after she allegedly threw rocks at passing vehicles on Upper Demunds Road earlier this week.

McManamon, 45, address listed as homeless, told police she needed a ride, according to court records.

Police responded to Upper Demunds Road just before 11 a.m. Monday on reports a woman was throwing rocks at vehicles. Several vehicles had damage due to being struck by rocks, police said.

Officers encountered a woman, identified as McManamon, with a suitcase sitting alongside the roadway.

McManamon claimed she wanted to go home and needed a ride, court records say.

Police in court records say McManamon was uncooperative and scribbled her name on paper before walking away.

As officers stopped McManamon, she blurted, "Just (expletive) take me," court records say.

Police said at least two vehicles were struck by rocks, sustaining an estimated $500 in damages, each.

McManamon was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper on three counts of criminal mischief and one count each of propel missiles into an occupied vehicle and disorderly conduct. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail.