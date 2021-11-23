Police: Woman runs from deputies

Nov. 23—CATLETTSBURG — A woman in Westwood is accused of fleeing on foot after allegedly showing up high at the Dollar General on Thursday afternoon.

Breelynna M. Adkins, 25, address unknown, was booked Thursday on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest. She is being held on a $1,500 bond.

According to the Boyd County Detention Center website, Adkins also has a bench warrant lodged against her in another misdemeanor case.

Court records show at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 18, Boyd County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General on Wheatley Road for reports of two intoxicated women inside. Upon making contact with the deputy, the citation states Adkins refused to identify herself.

When she walked outside the store, she took off on foot, then put up some resistance when she was taken into custody, court records show.

