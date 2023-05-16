Police: Woman said man pointed gun at her head in Enfield

May 15—ENFIELD — The investigation that led to the discovery of a cache of drugs and guns in an Enfield basement Friday began with a domestic incident in which a woman accused Robert Michael Corey, 21, of repeatedly punching her in the face and putting a handgun to her head.

VIOLENCE, CONTRABAND

DEFENDANT: Robert Michael Corey, 21, of 372 George Washington Road, Enfield.

MAJOR CHARGES: Second-degree assault, first-degree threatening in domestic incident. After search, gun and drug charges added along with violating release conditions and risk of injury to a child.

STATUS: Held on $1.3 million bond.

That's according to police reports made public Monday in Hartford Superior Court after Corey was arraigned on charges stemming from the domestic incident and a subsequent search of his home at 372 George Washington Road.

Judge Michael Wu reduced Corey's bond from $2.5 million to $1.3 million. Corey hadn't posted the bond by 4:15 p.m. Monday, a court clerk said.

The first officials on the scene were two probation officers doing a home visit with Corey. He was already facing 10 criminal and motor vehicle cases, although he had no convictions, and he had been released on $79,000 bond, online court records show. His bond conditions included intensive pretrial supervision with a 24-hour lockdown, Enfield police Detective Steven Prior reported.

Minutes before 11 a.m. Friday, one of the probation officers called 911 to report that "they were fighting with Bobby Corey," police Officer Mark Rochette reported.

Probation Officer Jonathan Tavarez told responding officers that he had detained Corey while his partner, Probation Officer Derek Pitcher, was detaining a female downstairs.

The female said she was covered in fentanyl, Rochette reported. At one point, she grabbed a bag and opened it, causing a light blue powder to go into the air, the officer reported.

She "went into a medical emergency and became unresponsive" until emergency medical personnel used Narcan to revive her, and she was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment, according to the officer.

During the investigation, the female told police that Corey had punched her in the face several times, once causing her to black out for a few seconds, the officer reported. At that point, Corey, who was yelling at her, pulled a handgun from a black duffel bag, and put it to her head, the female said.

Pitcher told police that when he and his partner arrived, they heard Corey yelling at someone and that he seemed "highly agitated" at the female, trying several times to get downstairs to her.

At one point, Pitcher told police, Corey went into a bedroom, brought out a pit bull, and told the probation officer he would use the dog to attack the female. Pitcher said Corey pushed past him and went downstairs.

Tavarez escorted Corey back upstairs and put him in a chair in the kitchen. While Pitcher was watching the female, she went to the side of the basement and grabbed the black duffel bag, which appeared to hold guns and magazines, Rochette reported.

Police got a warrant and seized three handguns, including a stolen gun, a "ghost gun" without a serial number, and a semiautomatic shotgun, as well as magazines, ammunition, and accessories, Prior reported. They also seized material weighing some 307 grams, including packaging, that field tested positive for fentanyl, white compressed powder weighing 16.1 grams that field tested positive for cocaine, plus other drugs, suspected drugs, and paraphernalia.

In the domestic incident, the charges against Corey include second-degree assault and first-degree threatening. After the search, police filed drug and gun charges and a charge of risk of injury to a child because an 11-year-old girl had access to the basement, Prior reported.

The town's building official condemned the house, and Environmental Services neutralized the fentanyl in the basement, Prior reported.

