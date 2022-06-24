Police: Woman sent harassing messages to ex and herself

Jun. 24—In January an Ellington woman reported to state police that she was receiving harassing text messages and phone calls from a variety of unknown numbers, and believed they were from her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, according to an affidavit.

Over the following months, state police determined that the woman had been using a phone application that disguised her phone number to contact the couple, and sent messages to herself as well, the affidavit states.

The woman, Sarah Chapdelaine, 24, of Egypt Road, was charged this month with second-degree harassment, making a false statement, and impersonation of a police officer.

The affidavit supporting Chapdelaine's arrest provides the following details:

In Janaury, Chapdelaine reported to state police that she had been receiving text messages and phone calls from unknown numbers for the past few weeks. She believed her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend was responsible.

When state police contacted the couple, both people said they had also been receiving harassing messages and calls, and believed Chapdelaine was responsible.

According to Chapdelaine, she and the man dated between July 2020 and November 2021, after meeting at college. On Dec. 24, 2021, the man informed her he had begun dating someone else, and she began receiving the calls and messages from various numbers the next day, Chapdelaine said.

State police conducted an interview with the man, who said he believed Chapdelaine was sending them, because the behavior was similar to something she had done before.

The man explained how at one time in their relationship, he and Chapdelaine began getting messages from someone claiming to be a previous girlfriend.

The contact stopped after a month or two, then restarted when they moved in together in July 2021.

The messages were similar, and by then, he had begun to suspect Chapdelaine was sending them herself, he told state police.

On one occasion he left the room after receiving a message, then called the number back. He saw Chapdelaine click a button on her phone at the same time, presumably to decline the call, the man said.

Story continues

He confronted her, and Chapdelaine admitted only to sending that specific message, but denied sending any others.

Since he broke up with Chapdelaine, he had received 200 to 250 calls, and approximately 100 messages from various numbers since Dec. 24. His family and friends had also been targeted.

The messages to him usually focused on getting him to stop dating anyone else and get back together with Chapdelaine.

State police spoke with another man who had dated Chapdelaine between 2017 and 2019.

He said their relationship didn't have any problems for the first 1 1/2 years, but eventually he realized that Chapdelaine was lying about a lot of things, and they broke up.

In one instance Chapdelaine said she nearly died in the hospital.

According to the man, he received messages from Chapdelain's Facebook account from a person claiming to be a doctor, telling him that Chapdelaine was dying.

The man said Chapdelaine had lied twice about being pregnant with his child, and attempted to prove it by sending an ultrasound picture and a fake pregnancy test, and creating fake documents from a Planned Parenthood and pertaining to child support.

After he broke up with Chapdelaine, he began receiving messages and phone calls from various numbers, from a person claiming to be Chapdelaine's friend.

Some days he would receive up to 60 messages and several phone calls, which didn't stop until he finally changed his phone number, the man said. He said it was obvious Chapdelaine was responsible.

In April the man Chapdelaine had dated most recently provided state police with the recording of a phone call he had with Chapdelaine.

During the call, Chapdelaine appeared to admit she was responsible for the numerous calls and messages in the past few months.

Then in May, he said he had received messages from a person impersonating the trooper investigating the case, and he believed Chapdelaine was sending those as well.

In their final interview with Chapedelaine, state police asked her who would have so much interest in her relationship that they'd spend the time to send hundreds of text messages. Chapdelaine said she didn't know.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.