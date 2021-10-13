Police say woman sexually assaulted in Deering Oaks

Oct. 13—Portland police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place Saturday afternoon while the victim was using a portable toilet in Deering Oaks.

John Aboda, 31, who is homeless in Portland, has been charged with aggravated assault and gross sexual assault, police department spokesman David Singer said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim, a 47-year-old Portland woman, told police that Aboda punched her in the face several times before sexually assaulting her. Singer said the victim was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

An investigation by Portland police led to Aboda's arrest. Anyone with information that could assist police in this case are being asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.