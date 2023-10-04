Police: Woman shopping in Orange City kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to make ATM withdrawal

A Deltona woman's day of shopping at an Orange City bargain store turned terrifying when a man and woman kidnapped her at gunpoint and drove her to a bank to withdraw money for the suspects, police said.

The 66-year-old victim was not injured and was released after she withdrew $360 from her bank's ATM, according to Orange City police.

Jorge Rueda, 66, of Palm Springs, and Gloria Lopez-Henao, 55, of Orlando, were arrested Tuesday and each charged with kidnapping while committing/facilitating the commission of a felony and armed robbery.

Both Rueda and Lopez-Henao, Colombian nationals, remained locked up with no bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday.

According to Orange City police, the Deltona woman was shopping for items at Ollie's Bargain Outlet at 814 Saxon Blvd. around 2:19 p.m. when she was approached by Lopez-Henao, who asked her if she spoke Spanish. The woman pretended she was looking for a notary public's office.

The victim tried to get a man in the store to help but Lopez-Henao went to a man standing on a corner of the store and brought him over to her, police noted in an arrest report.

While Lopez-Henao asked the man, later identified as Rueda, about a notary public, Rueda pulled out a gun and pointed it at the Deltona victim. Rueda then told the woman to leave with them if she didn't want him to shoot her, police said.

The pair then drove to a PNC bank. Rueda got out and Lopez-Henao then held the gun pointed at the woman's neck, police said.

Rueda came back with a deposit bag and asked the victim about her bank. He then drove the woman and forced her to withdraw money from the ATM, Orange City police investigators said.

Rueda and Lopez-Henao then drove the victim to a Target store and instructed her to pick up medication for them. The victim got out of the vehicle and as she headed into the store, she looked back and noticed that the suspects were gone, the report states.

She called the police, who managed to identify the two alleged kidnappers using surveillance video from surrounding businesses. No further information was provided on how the pair were taken into custody.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman shopping in Orange City store kidnapped at gunpoint