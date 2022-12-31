Police: Woman shot by boyfriend multiple times during domestic dispute in Penn Hills

A woman was shot multiple times during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, officials said.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was called to a shooting in the 3100 block of Hebron Drive at around 12:38 a.m.

Emergency crews found a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the legs, torso and arm.

Police said the shooting was a result of a domestic violence situation and the woman’s boyfriend is in custody.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

