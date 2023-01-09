Police: Pregnant woman shot in car at Amazon warehouse in Lakeville, later dies; worker arrested
An Amazon worker is suspected of fatally shooting a pregnant woman outside the company’s warehouse in Lakeville on Sunday night, police said.
The 31-year-old woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died Sunday night. Staff were able to deliver the baby, whose condition is not known, Lakeville police Cmdr. Bill Gerl said Monday.
The shooting happened at the Amazon Fullfillment Center at 9800 217th St. W. Officers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. on a report of a woman with a gunshot wound in a vehicle parked at the warehouse.
Donte Rapheal McCray, who police say is an acquaintance of the woman and works at the warehouse, was taken into custody at the scene and early Monday booked into the Dakota County jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter. McCray, 32, of Minneapolis, has not been formally charged. He is scheduled to appear before a judge at noon Tuesday.
Gerl said he could not release additional details Monday regarding the shooting and investigation, which he described as being “very active.”
The woman’s identity and the cause and manner of her death have yet to be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.
