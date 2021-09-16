Police: Woman shot in chest during domestic dispute in Eaton

Sep. 16—An Eaton woman was shot in the chest late Tuesday night during a domestic dispute, police said.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Penny Fachtmann, arrived at Kettering Health Preble, which around 10:40 p.m. alerted the Eaton Police Division, according to a release from police.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Richmond Pike in Eaton, and is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, the release stated.

The shooter was not named but police said the suspect has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges from the Preble County Prosecutor's Office.

Factmann is in stable but critical condition, the release stated.

The shooting remains under investigation.