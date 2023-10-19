Police say woman shot at crowd, car with baby inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to jail on Wednesday after police say she got in a fight and started shooting into a crowd of people, striking a car with a baby inside earlier this year.

Derrisha Lott, 33, is now being charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and being a convicted felon with possession of a handgun.

According to Memphis Police, the incident took place in March. Officers responded to an aggravated assault call in Orange Mound, and two victims stated that a group of women were fighting.

During the fight, police say Lott hit another woman in the head with a black gun before firing a shot.

The victim thought she got shot because her head was bleeding, but the blood was actually from the injury sustained after being hit with the gun.

Reports state that Lott started shooting into the crowd of people before getting in a blue Hyundai Elantra. While leaving the scene she continued to shoot, striking a vehicle two times with a baby inside.

On March 7, police say a victim reported an aggravated assault claiming to be the person struck in the head with a gun. The victim stated she was physically assaulted by several unknown females before a woman named Derrisha hit her with a gun and shot at her.

The victim was able to identify Derrisha Lott in a six-person photo lineup as the person responsible for assaulting her.

Police also say that Lott was convicted of an aggravated assault in 2016. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

