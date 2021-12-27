Salisbury police officers are currently investigating an assault with firearm incident that took place at about 10:45 Monday morning at the Dollar General store at 1005 N. Salisbury Blvd.

A 35-year-old female victim is currently being treated for an injury sustained from a gunshot, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The individual depicted in the SPD Facebook post below is currently wanted for questioning. If you know who this individual is or have information regarding the incident, contact SPD at 410-548-3165, or information can be provided anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Police: Woman shot at Dollar General store in Salisbury