Police: Woman shot in downtown Chippewa Falls

Jan. 15—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A woman was shot in downtown Chippewa Falls Saturday evening, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Birch and Bay streeets. Police responded to a call of a woman being shot at 8:20 p.m.

"The suspect was reported to have fled prior to police arrival," Kelm wrote. "The female was evaluated by EMS and transported due to her injuries."

By 10:30 p.m., officers had identified and located the suspect, who was taken into custody.

"This matter is being investigated as an attempted homicide," Kelm wrote. "The suspect and victim in this case were known to each other. The firearm suspected to have been used in this incident has been recovered."

Kelm said it does not appear there is any further danger to the public.

"This investigation is active and ongoing," he said. "This is all the information we can release at this time. More information will be released when it is available."

It is unclear when the suspect will appear in court for a bond hearing, as Monday is the Martin Luther King holiday, and there are no court activities.