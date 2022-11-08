Police: Woman shot in the head in Norwich Saturday dies at hospital

A woman shot in the head in a condominium complex in Norwich on Saturday morning died in the hospital Monday, according to the Norwich Police Department.

Police responded to a condo complex at 527 West Thames Street before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday for a reported argument with a single gunshot. Police found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Jashira Pagan, lying face down near the end of the complex.

Pagan was transported to Backus Hospital for a gunshot wound to the head. She was originally listed in critical condition on Saturday but later died from her injuries after 7 a.m. on Monday, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is now considered a homicide investigation, police said. The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack against the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-5561 Ext. 3154, by email at scallender@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 Ext. 4.