Police say woman was shot in her vehicle on North Side

Jun. 3—A woman was hospitalized Thursday after being shot on the North Side's Fineview neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 1 a.m. on Belleau Drive and found the woman with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Police said she was inside her vehicle.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Two occupied vehicles and a vacant apartment were damaged by gunfire. Police said no other injuries were reported.

