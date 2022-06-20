Police say woman shot, killed boyfriend who was assaulting her in Phoenix

A Phoenix police vehicle.

A woman shot and killed her boyfriend who she said was assaulting her early Sunday near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according to Phoenix police.

Officers responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. and contacted a man who had a gunshot wound. According to police, a woman returned to the scene and said the man had been assaulting her when she shot him.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. The woman, who police identified as the girlfriend, was detained. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

