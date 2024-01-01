Police: Woman shot and killed in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Detectives in Cahokia Heights are spending the final hours of 2023 investigating a deadly overnight shooting. A woman was shot and killed in her car outside an apartment complex.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Greystone Apartments off Old Missouri Avenue, in the 300 block of Greystone Drive. Neighbors said it’s an area that sees a lot of gunfire.

As of late Sunday, no one has been arrested and police have not named any suspects or identified the victim.

On the street, we could see a car riddled with bullet holes. Behind it was a second-story window that appeared to be shattered by gunfire.

FOX 2 talked to three mothers off-camera who live on the street. They said they don’t feel safe in the neighborhood and that the gunfire needs to come to an end. They said they’d like to see police patrolling the area more often.

It’s a sentiment a nearby neighbor named Evelyn echoed.

“The shooting doesn’t never stop,” she said. “I mean, they start way before New Year’s even starts, and it makes no sense.”

She’s not the only resident who feels uneasy about recent gunfire. Ryeon Holton said he would like to see a change.

“Everything needs to stop right now with all the shooting and stuff, and I hope everything will change for the better,” Holton said.

Both of these Cahokia Heights residents said they’d like to see something done about the gun violence. And they hope police can track down the person behind this deadly shooting.

I’m hoping they can figure out who harmed this family, and they can catch the people that did it,” Evelyn said.

“I wish the young girl was still alive right now and that this never happened,” Holton said.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any suspect information. Stay with FOX 2 for updates on this ongoing investigation.

