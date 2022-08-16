Police: Woman shot, killed in Daytona Beach in possible love triangle motive

Crime scene tape

A shooting in Daytona Beach involving a possible love triangle left a woman dead Tuesday morning, and three schools were locked down as police searched for the suspect, officials said.

Around 11:56 a.m., Daytona Beach Police were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Glenview Boulevard, said police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer.

A perimeter was set up and police with the help of a canine unit and a Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter, searched the area for the suspected shooter, Chad Keene.

The victim, Karli Elliott, 30, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where she died, Ehrenkaufer said.

Detectives are trying to determine the motive for the shooting, said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

"We don't know why it happened and that is what we are trying to figure out, but we believe this may be a love triangle thing," Young said.

"This is now a homicide," Young said.

More: 19-year-old shot to death Thursday in Daytona Beach, police say

More: Police identify man killed in Daytona shooting that injured boy

Keene is described as having the letter "R" tattooed on his cheek and a skull tattoo on his neck.

The shooting also prompted the lockdown of three schools near the scene.

Ortona Elementary School, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were placed in lockdown, said Volusia County Schools spokeswoman Kelly Schulz.

"All the students are safe and secured in their classrooms, Schulz said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police: Woman shot, killed in Daytona Beach in possible love triangle