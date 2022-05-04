Police: Woman shot, killed in Rockford, marking fourth homicide in 10 days

ROCKFORD — A shooting on the city’s south side early Wednesday morning has turned deadly.

A 48-year-old woman was shot shortly after 1 a.m. at the 2500 block of 17th Avenue.

The woman has since died from her injuries, Rockford police announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Police have not indicated whether anyone is in custody.

Wednesday’s fatal shooting marks the city’s fourth homicide in the past 10 days.

A 42-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night at the 3000 block of Lapey Street.

A 31-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds on April 27 at the 900 block of Grant Avenue.

A 56-year-old woman was shot to death on April 25 at the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or through an anonymous tip on Rockford Police’s TIP 411 app.

