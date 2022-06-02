Police: Woman shot, killed in Spencer; man in custody

A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Spencer Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to North Salisbury Avenue, where they found Aimee Wah, 32, shot in the face. Authorities confirmed she died at the scene.

Investigators determined her long-term partner, Antione Jermaine Mills, was a suspect in the case. Shortly after 1 p.m., Mills was found in Cabarrus County and sheriff deputies took him into custody for Wah’s homicide.

He has since been taken back to Rowan County where he will be held until his first court appearance.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574.

