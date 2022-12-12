Police: Woman shot outside Starke gas station, suspect caught after fleeing scene

On Thursday, Dec. 8, officers with the Starke Police Department and deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Circle K at 312 Brownlee Street after calls came in about a shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax first reported about this shooting when police warned the public to stay away from the area.

A 36-year-old woman was found to be suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers and deputies immediately began performing lifesaving measures. As soon as Bradford County Emergency Services took over, they brought the victim to a local hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A joint investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Bradford County Sheriff’s Office began. Early in the investigation, it was discovered that the woman had been shot by someone in a red vehicle.

The vehicle was found almost 2 miles away, in heavy brush beside the Sleepy Hollow Motel. It was also discovered that the 18-year-old suspect, Cole W. Crosby, was staying in one of the rooms at the Sleepy Hollow.

Read: Jacksonville police: Officer-involved shooting on the Westside

Police surrounded the hotel and Crosby surrendered shortly after.

During an interview, police determined that Crosby was handling a 9mm handgun when he negligently fired one shot off in his car. The bullet traveled through the driver-side door, striking the woman standing outside the Circle K.

After the initial shooting, the suspect fled the scene and threw the handgun out in a wooded area.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Crosby was placed under arrest and charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and culpable negligence.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories