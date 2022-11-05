Police: Woman shot over apparent parking dispute in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood

A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood overnight over an apparent parking dispute.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Goettmann Street just after midnight for reports of multiple shots fired.

At the scene, police said they found a woman with gunshot wounds to both of her legs.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said they believe the shooting happened over some type of parking dispute.

Police also said they’re working to identify a suspect.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

