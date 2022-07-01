Police: Woman shot, son hurt when intruders enter Winter Park home

A woman was shot at a Winter Park-area home early Friday, Seminole County Sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies responded to the shooting incident on Bennington Court near Grand Road shortly before 1 a.m.

At the scene, they said they found a woman on the ground near the front of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim’s sons, ages 15 and 5, were home with her at the time of the shooting.

SCSO said the older child told deputies that three unknown males entered the home through a side window.

The boy said the suspects hit him in the back of his head and then shot his mother before running from the home, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Investigators told Channel 9 that the woman was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

They also said the suspects are still being sought.

The teen suffered minor injuries and the 5-year-old boy wasn’t hurt, according to SCSO.

While their investigation is still active, detectives said they believe this to be an “isolated incident” and don’t believe the shooting was random.

