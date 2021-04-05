Police: Woman shot in W-B early Sunday morning

Apr. 5—A woman was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Wilkes-Barre, according to city police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 49 S. Sherman St. at 3:52 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

Officers discovered a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police had not released her name or medical condition as of late Sunday afternoon.

City police detectives started an investigation, which revealed the woman had apparently been shot outside a residence following some sort of incident, police said.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors and potential witnesses. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division at 570-208-4231 or 570-208-4222 and ask for Detective Thomas Harding or Detective Charles Casey.

