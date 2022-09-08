Police: Woman shot in West Chester after man forced his way into home

Officials are searching for a man accused of forcing his way into a woman's residence and shooting her, according to West Chester police.

Police responded to a call that a woman was shot in the 6000 block of Fountains Boulevard around 1 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to West Chester Hospital.

Investigators said an unidentified man forced his way into the woman's apartment. A physical confrontation followed, and the man shot the woman, police said. The man then ran out of the apartment.

Police are looking for a male suspect with a black beard.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman shot in West Chester after man forced his way into home Wednesday