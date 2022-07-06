Police: Woman snatches bills from man counting money

Jul. 6—A Johnstown woman faces criminal charges, accused of walking into a local business and grabbing money from the owner as he was counting the cash — then fleeing in a vehicle.

Stonycreek Township police Cpl. Thomas Owens charged Cortnie Bree Figueroa, 24, of the 700 block of Ash Street, with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

She was ordered to trial in absentia when she failed to appear Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before District judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

The incident happened on Jan. 1 at B.K. Classics at 1400 Bedford St.

The owner was in the office counting money with the door ajar. Police say Figueroa entered the building through a side door used by the employees.

"A female grabbed a handful of cash and fled the building," Owens said.

Figueroa allegedly made off with a fist full of $20 bills totaling between $200 and $300.

She was identified in a photo lineup. Figueroa is free on $60,000 unsecured bond.