Police: Woman sold fentanyl from Scranton home

Sep. 6—A Scranton woman faces numerous charges after she twice sold fentanyl to a confidential informant inside her Minooka section house, investigators said.

Elizabeth "Lisa" Solimini, 51, 2920 Cedar Ave., was taken into custody Sunday morning when members of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at her home.

Solimini was held in the county prison on $100,000 bail after her arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware on possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other charges.

Her arrest followed an investigation by Moosic Police Officer Matthew Brown and other members of the county drug task force.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Brown, a confidential informant went to Solimini's home two times between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3 and purchased fentanyl from the suspect while investigators maintained surveillance on the residence.

As officers executed the search warrant at the home Sunday, Solimini directed them to a closet in the dining room area, where police located two large plastic bags containing fentanyl inside a lock box, the complaint said.

A scale and drug packaging materials were found in two other lock boxes, police said. Officers also seized $573 in cash.

A juvenile was in the house at the time, police said.

Including the drugs purchased by the confidential informant, investigators recovered almost 67 grams of fentanyl, the complaint said.

In addition to three counts of possession with intent to deliver, police charged Solimini with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 10 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of endangering the welfare of children.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132