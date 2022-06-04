Police: Woman sold methamphetamine in front of three children

Jun. 4—PITTSTON — City police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrested a woman they allege sold methamphetamine while caring for three children from a residence that was later deemed unfit for habitation.

Christina May Crawn, 41, of 148 Panama St., Pittston, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on three counts of child endangerment and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $65,000 bail.

Drug agents claim Crawn sold methamphetamine from her residence while a boy, 2, and two girls, 4 and 8, were inside the same residence, according to court records.

Crawn is not the mother to the children but would be trusted to supervise them while their mother was at work, court records say.

A caseworker with Children and Youth Services conducted a welfare check on the children at the residence Thursday.

During an inspection, officials discovered garbage, rotting and moldy food and a general filth covering the floors and counter spaces. There were no beds or cribs inside the residence for the children to sleep, and one girl appeared to have been kept inside a closed room with only a child car seat for an extended period of time, court records say.

Police in court records say there was little to no food available for the children to eat.

The children were taken into protective custody, court records say.

The city's code enforcement office deemed the residence unfit for habitation, police said.