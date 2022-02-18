UPDATE: Police find woman sought on theft, forgery warrants

Feb. 17—UPDATE: Decatur police said Kayla House has been located.

Original story follows:

The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Kayla Alexsandria House, 34, of Decatur, in reference to a theft.

House has two active felony warrants for first-degree theft and third-degree forgery.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Michael Ferguson at mferguson@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4669.

