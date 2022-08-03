Police: Woman stabbed boyfriend's hand in overnight domestic dispute

Aug. 3—WATERTOWN — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after she stabbed her boyfriend in the hand, state police say.

Kylie N. Olney, 42, of Copenhagen, was charged by state police with assault with intent to cause physical injury, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

At about 1:45 a.m., state police responded to 20660 Shepard St., Apt. 5, for a dispute between Ms. Olney and her boyfriend.

Troopers said Ms. Olney was arrested later in the morning after an investigation. Her boyfriend was taken to Samaritan Medical Center with a non-life-threatening hand injury.

Ms. Olney was arraigned in Watertown City Court Wednesday morning and released with an appearance ticket.