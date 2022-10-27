Police: Woman stabbed during fight with sisters

Oct. 26—HANOVER TWP. — A dispute among children resulted in two sisters attacking a woman who suffered multiple stab wounds in the Hanover Village apartment complex Tuesday.

Township police arrested Jofenna J. Dietterick, 27, on felony aggravated assault charges and are searching for her sister, Jovonna Bradford, 25.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the apartment complex for a stabbing just after 5 p.m. finding Kathie Wells covered with blood on the ground.

Wells told police she was involved in an altercation with Bradford and Dietterick.

Police located Dietterick at her apartment, where officers noticed she had scratches on her chest, arms and face.

Dietterick told police, the complaint says, she and her sister went to talk with Wells about their children having issues. She claimed Wells became aggressive and went after Bradford, initiating a fight.

Dietterick said she attempted to break up the fight when Wells grabbed her hair and shoved her head down between her legs, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Dietterick reported Bradford then jumped in and began fighting Wells again.

During an interview with Wells at a local hospital, she claimed she witnessed Bradford grab her child at a bus stop saying, "Don't (expletive) curse at my niece, she has a brother," the complaint says.

Wells pulled her child away from Bradford and returned to their apartment as Bradford followed them.

Wells said she was sitting with a neighbor when Bradford and Dietterick began banging on a door. When Wells began walking to her apartment, she claimed Dietterick punched her in the face and Bradford began "stabbing her up," according to the complaint.

Dietterick allegedly struck Wells with a rock in a sock and shoved Wells' son when he ran towards his mother.

Police said Wells sustained eight or nine stab wounds to her left arm, back, face and forehead that they described as non-life threatening.

Dietterick was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Bradford is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault and harassment.