Police: Woman stabbed mother, punched daughter during fight

Aug. 12—A Logansport woman is under arrest after police say she allegedly stabbed her mother in the chest during an incident Wednesday afternoon on the city's near south side.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Howard County Clerk's Office, Rosa Maria Banta, 21, is now facing charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; domestic battery with bodily injury on a person less than 14 years of age, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, for her alleged role in the incident.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute where a female — later identified as Banta — allegedly had possession of a knife, the affidavit noted.

While still en route, officers also learned that another female had been stabbed, court records indicated.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who identified herself as Banta's mother, and she said her daughter had stabbed her in the chest, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit also added that officers "observed blood on (the mother's) chest/shirt" along with a "laceration on her right breast."

In an interview with police, Banta's mother told authorities that the incident happened after she took Banta's daughter — whom she has custody of — to her house after Banta and her boyfriend had had a domestic dispute, court records indicated.

Banta then went to her mother's house, the affidavit indicated, where her mother was holding the toddler in her arms.

That's when Banta started "punching both of them," court records noted.

Banta's mother then ran outside to get help from a neighbor, and Banta chased them to a yard across the street, according to court records.

Banta then began swinging a knife at her mother while she was still holding the child, and the affidavit noted that it was during that physical encounter that Banta allegedly stabbed her mother.

Police say that Banta then threw the knife down, and that's when her mother ran across the street.

Banta allegedly ran after her, court records indicated, and she continued punching her mother until she was pulled off by a witness at the scene.

Banta's mother was taken to an area hospital for further treatment for her injuries, and the affidavit indicated that Banta's daughter only sustained "redness" to her cheek area in regard to the incident.

Banta is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail as she awaits an initial hearing in Howard County Superior Court 4.