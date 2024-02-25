Police: Woman stabbed by son in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after allegedly being stabbed by her son Saturday afternoon in Newark.

According to Newark police, the stabbing took place at a home on the 300 block of Woods Avenue at approximately 4:42 p.m.

Police said the 24-year-old son of the victim fled from the house but was arrested about half a mile away near Hoover Street and Mt. Vernon Road.

The victim, 49, was flown by helicopter to a Columbus hospital.

Newark detectives will present their case to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office for the charge of attempted murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newark police at 740-670-7215.

NBC4 is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged and to protect the identity of the victim.

