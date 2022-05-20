Police: Woman stabbed in store parking lot, attacker caught after crashing victim's car

May 20—WILKES-BARRE — A stabbing in a grocery store parking lot Thursday afternoon shocked witnesses.

One woman was hospitalized following the attack around 1 p.m. outside the Save A Lot store on South Main Street. The alleged attacker, who left behind three children, fled in the victim's car and was caught after crashing it in Plains Township.

The names of the two women were not available.

Witnesses describe scene

April Arnone said she witnessed the attack.

The victim came out of the store and was walking to her car followed by the other woman, Arnone said.

"She got stabbed a couple times," Arnone said.

The attacker then got into the victim's car, Arnone said.

"She left her kids. She tried dragging them into the car, "Arnone said.

Witnesses described the car as a red Honda Civic.

"She almost hit the cops with her car," Arnone said of the fleeing vehicle.

Others came to the aid of injured woman and the children left standing in the parking lot.

Arnone and another witness Patricia London said they couldn't believe what they had seen.

Police strung yellow tape for the crime scene from light poles in the parking lot and placed numbered markers next to a black-handled knife, eyeglasses, a set of keys and other evidence in the paved parking lot.

London of Wilkes-Barre's North End said she arrived as the attack occurred.

"She was lying on the ground," London said of the victim.

Of the attacker, London said, "She just kept" and made a jabbing motion with her right arm.

London offered a similar account of the fleeing driver.

"She was trying to get the kids in the car," London said. "She was driving away with the one kid still hanging onto the door."

Crashed in Plains

Wilkes-Barre police in their Facebook post said the victim was a white female and the suspect was a black female. Police said they pursued the fleeing car, but ended the pursuit due the erratic driving of the suspect. Police continued to travel in the direction of the fleeing car and later came upon it after it crashed. The driver was taken into custody. Plains Township investigated the crash.

Anyone with further information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division at 570-208-0911.

