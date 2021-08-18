Police: Woman stabbed, wounded 68-year-old stranger outside St. Paul hospital

Aug. 18—A woman stabbed a person multiple times who was waiting outside Regions Hospital on Tuesday, according to St. Paul police.

A 68-year-old who was inside her vehicle outside a hospital entrance had her window partially down when the suspect approached and began assaulting her around 1:45 p.m., said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman. The women didn't know each other and there was not a confrontation beforehand, according to police.

A 44-year-old witnessed the attack and saw the suspect start walking into the hospital. He took the knife from her and Regions security officers quickly apprehended the woman inside the hospital.

The victim was treated at Regions and was in stable condition, Davis said.

Police took the suspect, identified as a 20-year-old, into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault.