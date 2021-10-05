Police: Woman stabs and threatens man at EC residence

Oct. 5—EAU CLAIRE — A woman stabbed a man, sliced a symbol into his cheek and threatened him for 30 minutes at an Eau Claire residence, police say.

Brittany J. Reed, 32, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of false imprisonment and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Reed is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with the victim and carrying on acts or threats of violence against anyone. She cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or possess weapons. She also must maintain absolute sobriety.

Reed returns to court Nov. 18.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to a report of a stabbing early Saturday morning at a Platt Street residence.

Police were told the male victim sustained hand and facial injuries and went to a neighbor's residence for help.

The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

While he was interviewed by police at the hospital, the man was still shaken up and was in near tears.

The man said he met Reed about two months ago through a mutual friend. Reed rarely stayed over at his residence.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, Reed called the man and wanted him to go to an Eau Claire tavern to have drinks with her.

They left the tavern at 11 p.m. so he could use the bathroom at his house and get some food. They were then going to head to a second tavern for more drinks.

Shortly after they arrived at his house, the man said Reed "lost her mind" over something he said and punched him several times in the face.

Reed then left the room as the man sat on his couch. Reed then returned to the living room armed with a steak knife.

Reed jumped on the man and sat on his chest. She held the knife to his neck and told him she was a "psycho." Reed told him she wasn't going to let him go anywhere.

The man asked Reed if he could use the bathroom or get something to drink. Reed told him he could not leave. If he had to go to the bathroom, she said, he needed to use the living room floor.

The man said Reed stayed on top of him for 30 minutes while she randomly punched and stabbed at him. He was unable to get her off of him because he was physically weak and sick. He said he was fearful of his life.

While Reed was on top of him, she sliced a plus sign into the right side of his cheek, and stabbed his right palm and hand badly enough that he needed several stitches.

The man said he ran to the neighbor's house to get help when Reed briefly got off of him.

Police arrested Reed and took her to the Eau Claire County Jail. A breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .176, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

While at the jail, Reed said she would most likely be going through withdrawal from methamphetamine use, and that she had not slept for four days.

If convicted of the felony charges, Reed could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.