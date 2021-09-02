Police: Woman steals $7,000 from cash register at EC business

Sep. 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman stole nearly $7,000 from the cash register in small amounts on more than 60 occasions between May and July while working at an Eau Claire food business, police said.

Yareliz A. Decelis, 25, 3904 Paula Court, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.

Decelis is free on a $3,000 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with Indianhead Foodservice Distributing.

Decelis returns to court Oct. 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

The manager at Indianhead Foodservice Distributing, 313 Hastings Place, told Eau Claire police on July 22 that he noticed unaccounted shortages in sales since fall of 2020.

The manager said he proceeded to investigate and learned Decelis had taken money from the cash register on many occasions.

When there were no customers in the store, Decelis would enter a sale into her register for a negative amount, which would prompt a negative balance.

The manager said the register's till would then open and Decelis would remove cash that corresponded to the negative balance and place that money in her purse.

The manager said Decelis is captured on surveillance video completing these transactions, taking the money out of the till, and either placing it in her purse or seen walking to the area where her purse would have been located.

A police officer went to the business on July 26 to arrest Decelis. The manager said Decelis was observed on surveillance video that morning taking $40 from the cash register and placing it into her purse.

Decelis admitted to the officer that she did take $40 and directed him to a pocket in her purse where there were two $20 bills.

Decelis said she was employed at Indianhead Foodservice Distributing from March 2016 until July 26.

When asked if she had been experiencing financial issues, Decelis said she had surgical and dental bills to pay and had used the money she took from the business to pay those bills. She said the surgery cost her $300 to $400.

Decelis said the amounts she took from the cash register on each occasion ranged from $40 to $300. She said she did not feel right about taking the money and regretted the thefts.

Decelis thought she had only taken a total of $400 to $500.

"I can't believe I did this," she said.

After receiving final documentation from the business, a detective determined there were 61 closeout cash transactions completed by Decelis from May 10 to July 26. The amount of money taken was $6,995.

Video surveillance was available for 21 of the 61 documented transactions.

If convicted, Decelis could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.