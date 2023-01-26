Police: Woman steals hundreds in merchandise in EC store's fitting room

Jan. 25—EAU CLAIRE — A Mondovi woman stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise after entering the fitting room of an Eau Claire store, police say.

Amber R. Barta, 37, 141 W. Water St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft and four felony counts of bail jumping.

Barta is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on March 6.

According to the criminal complaint:

The theft occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Fleet Farm, 3165 Old Town Hall Road.

An unknown man and woman entered the store and the woman had selected a large amount of clothing before going to a fitting room.

Once the woman exited the fitting room, she was wearing a different jacket and her bag appeared to be much larger than when she entered the room.

The woman then left the store without making a purchase.

Loss prevention staff inspected the shopping cart the woman had used and found, in the pocket of an item the woman had left behind in the cart, ripped-off price tags and security devices.

The fitting room was checked and none of the items the woman had taken into the room were there.

The value of the items taken out of the store by the woman was $380.

The woman's male companion was also observed on camera selecting a few merchandise items and concealing them in his jacket. He left the store without paying for any of the items.

The value of the items taken by the man was $471.

Loss prevention tried to stop the pair but the woman, who was driving the car they were using, had her car running in the crosswalk near the entrance to the store. Loss prevention staff thought it was safest to discontinue apprehension efforts and take down the license plate number of the vehicle.

Police determined the vehicle was associated with Barta. Police were also able to identify the woman as Barta from store surveillance photos.

The man who was with Barta was unidentified.

At the time of the incident, Barta was free on bond for four pending felony cases in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of all five felonies related to the retail theft case, Barta could be sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.