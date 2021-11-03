Police say a woman stole $600,000 from her husband and tried to cover it up by convincing him that he had Alzheimer's

Getty Images

A woman stole $600,000 from her husband over 20 years, Connecticut police said.

She tried to cover it up by convincing him he had Alzheimer's, according to police.

Donna Marino was arrested last Wednesday and charged with first-degree grand larceny and third-degree forgery.

Police said a woman stole $600,000 from her husband over about 20 years, and she hid the alleged scheme by convincing him he had Alzheimer's Disease.

Connecticut police say Donna Marino stole the money in the form of pension checks, workers' compensation payments, and Social Security income and deposited some of the money into her mother's bank account, The Washington Post reported.

Marino was arrested last Wednesday by investigators with the East Haven Police Department and has been charged with first-degree grand larceny and third-degree forgery, according to The Post. She has since been released on a promise to appear back in court on November 29.

In March 2019, Elena Marino, the adult daughter of Marino's husband, first reported the alleged fraud to police "when she found financial paperwork laying around" in her father's home for credit cards he knew nothing about, according to a warrant affidavit obtained by the New Haven Register. The daughter claimed that Marino forged documents in order to gain control of her father's finances.

When police approached Marino's husband, who remained unnamed, he told them that Marino controlled their finances and he was unaware of the alleged fraud. In order to keep the alleged fraudulent activities from her husband, police said she convinced him he had Alzheimer's.

"Donna explained when (her husband) wanted to go inside the bank to make a transaction, she told him the last time he went inside he made a scene due to his Alzheimer's Disease, causing (him) not to go inside to avoid embarrassment," Sgt. Gregory Borer said in the affidavit, citing the Register report.

"Donna explained she fabricated this scenario to prevent (her husband) from going inside the bank and discovering the low balance in their accounts," Borer continued.

Borer wrote that Donna Marino told police she used the money to "help her family," not to "go on shopping sprees or vacations," according to the affidavit.

"Donna stated she was trying to make everyone 'happy,' but it was at (her husband's expense)," Borer wrote.

Elena Marino, the alleged victim's daughter, told WFSB that Marino's husband believed his wife because his mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Elena Marino said being diagnosed with the disease was one of her father's worst fears as he grew older.

"He's looking at me and he's going, 'Honey is this true? Am I broke?' And I said, 'Yeah Dad, you are broke,' and he's crying," Elena Marino told WSFB. "Imagine your father crying to you. It was awful…. And he's like, 'Do I have Alzheimer's?' And I'm like, 'Dad you do not have Alzheimer's. She's lying to you."

Donna Marino and her husband were married in 2009, and he filed for divorce in January 2020 following the alleged scheme. At first, he decided not to press charges, but in March 2020, Elena Marino reached back out to police, telling them that they wish to pursue criminal charges, according to the Register.

Representatives from the East Haven Police Department did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

