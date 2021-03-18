Police say woman stole $88K from car dealer

Kyle Ocker, Ottumwa Courier, Iowa
·1 min read

Mar. 17—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa woman faces a felony theft charge after police said she stole money from a local car dealership over several years.

Sherry Lynn Gouge, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.

A warrant for Gouge's arrest was issued in January, and police made that arrest on March 12. Gouge posted bond and was released this week. She's due back in court on Thursday.

According to court filings, police say Gouge stole $87,931.21 over several years from the Clemons of Ottumwa dealership. She was employed at the dealership and had access to their banking accounts.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

