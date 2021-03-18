Police say woman stole $88K from car dealer

The Telegraph

Russia called its US ambassador back to Moscow for consultations on Wednesday after Joe Biden described Vladimir Putin as a "killer" who would "pay a price" for election meddling, prompting the first major diplomatic crisis for the new American president. In an interview with ABC News, Mr Biden was asked about a US intelligence report that the Russian leader tried to harm his candidacy in the November 2020 election and promote that of Donald Trump. "He will pay a price," the 78-year-old the president said. "You'll see shortly." The Kremlin stressed it wanted to prevent an "irreversible deterioration" in US-Russia relations. Mr Biden signalled this week that he will pursue an aggressive foreign policy, both with its former Cold War foe and with China, sanctioning officials ahead of the country's first talks under his administration. Mr Biden revealed he had a "long talk" with Mr Putin after taking office in January, and that he knows the Russian leader "relatively well". Several years ago Mr Biden recalled how, in a meeting at the Kremlin in 2011, he told Mr Putin: "I don’t think you have a soul." He was asked about the incident in his latest interview with US TV network ABC. The president said: "I did say that to him, yes. And his response was 'We understand one another.' "I wasn't being a wise guy. The most important thing dealing with foreign leaders, in my experience, is just know the other guy." Earlier this week the US intelligence community released a report concluding that Mr Putin was behind a disinformation campaign to "denigrate" Mr Biden and "support" Donald Trump during the 2020 election. The Kremlin rejected that as "groundless" and Mr Biden's comments about Mr Putin drew an angry response. Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma speaker, accused Mr Biden of "hysteria from impotence." He said: "Biden insulted the citizens of our country. Putin is our president. Attacks on him are attacks on our country." Tensions between the US and Russia have escalated in recent months over hacking allegations and Washington's demands that Russia free the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. It came as top US and Chinese officials were set to hold their first face-to-face meeting of Mr Biden's presidency in Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday. Tony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, Mr Biden's national security adviser, will meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi. Hours ahead of the talks Washington announced sanctions against 24 Chinese officials in response to Beijing’s ongoing clampdown on freedoms in Hong Kong. The sanctions came after China changed Hong Kong’s electoral law by reducing the role of the public to select its leaders and required candidates to be vetted to ensure their loyalty to Beijing. Mr Blinken said: "This action further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to people in Hong Kong and denies Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance." Chinese officials targeted by the latest sanctions include Wang Chen, part of China’s elite 25-person Politburo. The Alaska talks could involve discussion of a potential prisoner swap. It would involve the Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is currently being held in Canada pending a US extradition request, and two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow. Katrina Lantos Swett, president of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice, who wrote to Mr Biden earlier this month proposing the deal, told The Telegraph: "We've heard some rumours and rumblings. "We really believe that the prisoner swap is a credible way to win freedom for these two extraordinary young people, and it would be a very symbolic first move for both sides, and a win-win." Meanwhile, Mr Biden said it would be "tough" to meet the deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by May 1, as agreed with the Taliban in a deal secured when Mr Trump was president. Mr Biden said: "Could happen, but it is tough. I'm in the process of making that decision now." A spokesman for the Taliban said there would be "consequences" if the US did not stick to the agreed timetable.