Police: Woman stole car, belongings from traveling companion in EC

Mar. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A California woman stole a rental car and belongings from her traveling companion while they made a stop in Eau Claire, police say.

Lana M. Haley, 32, of Lomita is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, theft and identity theft, and misdemeanor counts of theft by acquisition of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.

A warrant has been issued for Haley's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

A California man called Eau Claire police on Aug. 25, 2020, to report that Haley had stolen his rental vehicle and wallet. Haley then used his credit card at a local gas station.

The man said he and Haley left California three days earlier so they could drive to Eau Claire to visit a friend of his.

The man said he rented the 2019 Ford Flex in California.

The man said he and Haley arrived in Eau Claire at 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2020, and rented a motel room. He placed his wallet and car keys on a table in their room, left the rest of his belongings in the vehicle, and fell asleep right away because he was very tired from driving.

The man woke up at 3:15 a.m. and noticed his wallet, keys, Haley and Haley's belongings were missing. He checked the parking lot and his rental car was gone. He tried calling Haley. Her phone rang but she didn't answer. Her phone eventually was turned off.

The man said he canceled the rest of the credit cards he had in his wallet.

The man said he and Haley never dated or lived together. He described her as a friend. He said he asked her to come with him from California because he wanted company while driving.

The plan was to drive to Eau Claire to visit his friend, and then drive to Chicago so Haley could visit her grandparents.

Among the belongings the man had in his car were a helmet, drone, shoes, motorcycle jacket, clothing and computer. The value of the items taken by Haley totaled more than $9,560.

If convicted of the felony charges, Haley could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.