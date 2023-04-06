Police: Woman stole checks from residents of EC assisted living facility

Apr. 5—EAU CLAIRE — A woman stole checks from residents while working at an Eau Claire assisted living facility, police say.

Emily M. Casey, 19, 4400 La Salle St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts each of forgery and identity theft, and a felony count of unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.

Casey is free on a $3,000 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with the three residents, Oakwood Hills Senior Living or Interim Healthcare.

Casey returns to court May 18.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man contacted police Dec. 12 to report that a check was taken from the apartment of his 93-year-old mother at Oakwood Hills Senior Living, 4316 Oakwood Hills Parkway. The check had been written out to his son and had been sitting on the woman's living room table for five days.

The man later found that the check had been cashed by mobile deposit. It was altered from $100 to $1,000 dollars and was endorsed on the back by Casey.

On Jan. 9, an 84-year-old resident reported she was missing four checks, which were subsequently cashed, from her apartment at Oakwood Hills Senior Living. Two of the checks had been cashed in Minnesota. The woman said she had not written any of the four checks and did not allow anyone to use them.

The woman suspected the checks were taken by a worker employed by an interim agency, which provided caregivers for the building. Based on her interactions with the caregivers, the woman believed Casey had cashed the checks.

The four checks totaled $3,500.

The daughter of a third resident told police that three of her mother's checks totaling $1,700 were deposited by Casey without permission. The checks were made out to Interim Healthcare and endorsed by Casey. The resident's signature were on the checks but she did not sign them.

Police interviewed Casey on Jan. 24. She admitted she stole some checks from the facility where she worked and deposited them into her bank account.

Casey confirmed she took checks from three residents at Oakwood Hills Senior Living, where she was working as an employee of Interim Healthcare.

Casey said she knew she did not have permission or authorization to use Interim Healthcare's name to cash any checks.

Casey said she didn't take anything else from the residents' apartments.

When asked why she took the checks, Casey said she had a medical bill but noted there were no addiction issues which drove her behavior.

If convicted of all seven charges, Casey could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.