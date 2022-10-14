Police: Woman stole money from her mother with dementia

Oct. 14—EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie woman stole more than $100,000 from her mother while handling her mother's finances, police say.

The woman's mother is suffering from dementia, police said.

Dawn M. Colbert, 49, E5508 680th Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting over $100,000.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Colbert, which prohibits her from handling her mother's finances.

Colbert returns to court Nov. 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County social workers contacted police on Dec. 17 regarding reports they recently received about financial elder abuse against a 68-year-old woman by Colbert, who is her daughter.

The women lived together in Eau Claire.

Social workers said Colbert had been added to her mother's bank accounts. The mother, who has dementia, was contacted by her bank about suspicious activity between Aug. 2, 2021, and Nov. 23, 2021.

Among the suspicious transactions was a check for $9,650 to Harley-Davidson, cash withdrawals totaling $1,308 and excessive debit card transactions totaling $45,000. The social workers also noted that Colbert bought the Eau Claire house she and her mother were living in for $305,000. Colbert used her mother's money and only listed herself on the deed for the house.

Doctor's notes for the mother indicated that she "lacks capacity to care for herself ... and live independently because of her dementia."

Besides money for the house, $85,000 was transferred from the mother's money market account to her checking account between July 26, 2021, and October 13, 2021.

Colbert told police in December she previously worked as a certified nursing assistant and moved into her mother's residence to care for her because she required 24-hour care. She said she took over her mother's finances in May 2021 and became a joint signer on her mother's accounts.

Police noted that Colbert gave vague answers about the cash withdrawals and debit card purchase from her mother's accounts.

Story continues

From December 2020 through May 2021, the mother's monthly expenses through her checking account ranged from $1,200 to $7,000. From June 2021 through December 2021, those expenses jumped to a total of nearly $250,000.

From Nov. 24, 2021, until Jan. 18, 2022, there were numerous transactions made by Colbert from her mother's account that included charges for restaurants, nail salons, clothing stores, and trips to Branson, Mo., and Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. Colbert said she took her mother on both trips.

Colbert told police she was just trying to make her mother happy.

If convicted, Colbert could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.