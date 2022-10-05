Police: Woman stole nearly $290K from boyfriend's bank, retirement accounts

Oct. 5—EAU CLAIRE — An Eleva woman stole nearly $290,000 from her former boyfriend's bank and retirement accounts, police say.

The woman also greatly inflated the man's income on at least two tax returns to fraudulently generate a much larger tax refund, police said.

Kimberly D. Wilson, 43, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with seven felonies: three counts of identity theft, two counts of rendering an income tax return or obtaining a refund with fraudulent intent, and one count each of theft of more than $100,000 by false representation and fraud against a financial institution.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Wilson, which prohibits her from having contact with the man or his family.

Wilson returns to court Nov. 17.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer met with the man in December at his Eau Claire residence regarding years of fraudulent transactions Wilson had committed on his financial accounts. Wilson is his ex-girlfriend.

The man said he was in a relationship with Wilson for several years and believed she manipulated his banking accounts to steal money from him.

The man had obtained copies of bank statements and written checks from his Royal Credit Union checking account for the last three years. The man showed the officer several of these checks. He said his name was signed on the checks but it was not his signature.

One of the checks for more than $13,000 was written out to Wilson's daughter. The man said this check was written on the same day a hardship withdrawal, which he did not authorize, was made from his retirement account for the exact same amount.

The man said there were various credit cards in his name that he did not know about or authorize. The mortgage payments on his house, which he had set up to be automatically paid, had been stopped without his knowledge. The man said there was additional money withdrawn from his other retirement account without his knowledge as well as numerous forged checks from his RCU account.

Story continues

The man said he met Wilson in 2010. They lived together at his Eau Claire residence for several years. They never married.

The man showed documentation from one of his retirement accounts, where nearly $60,000 in unauthorized withdrawals were made.

The man said more than $213,000 in unauthorized transactions were made from his RCU accounts to various vendors and businesses from 2014 to 2021.

The man said he allowed Wilson to complete his taxes from 2015 to 2020. The income on his 2019 and 2020 returns was listed as double of his actual income. After his checking account received the large tax return in 2019, there were many unauthorized payments made to various businesses.

The inflated 2020 tax refund never got direct deposited into the man's bank account.

Police interviewed the woman in June. She said she and the man began dating in 2010 and lived together. She said the man was incapable of taking care of himself so she essentially became his caregiver.

When told by police that there were thousands of dollars of transactions from the man's RCU account for her benefit, Wilson did not seem to have a response.

Wilson said she did not open an account under the man's name, never did anything wrong and was trying to help him.

If convicted of the seven charges, Wilson could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.