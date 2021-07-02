Police: Woman strangled with shoe lace, drives herself to hospital

Jul. 2—SOMERSET — A Rockwood man was jailed Friday, accused of strangling a woman with a shoe lace until she was unconscious, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Thomas F. Holliday, 74, of the 400 block of Rubright Road, with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, Holliday allegedly punched the woman in the face multiple times during a domestic dispute and attempted to dragged her by the hair into the kitchen, saying that he was going to kill her.

Holliday allegedly told the woman that she was going to die and wrapped a pair of shoe laces around her neck — strangling her into unconsciousness.

When she awoke, Holliday told her to move her car. She climbed into her car, drove away and ended up at Somerset Hospital, where he was interviewed by state troopers, the criminal complaint said.

Holliday was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $30,000 bond.