Police: Woman struck, seriously injured by pickup truck while crossing street in Falmouth

Police in Falmouth are investigating after a woman was struck and seriously injured while crossing a busy street Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of 133 Main Street around 4:09 p.m. were told by witnesses a Chevy pickup truck was making a left-hand turn from Post Office Road and collided with a woman walking in the crosswalk, according to Falmouth Police.

The victim was identified as a 67-year-old Florida resident living in Falmouth. She was transported to Falmouth Hospital where she was eventually transported via medical helicopter to a regional trauma center for serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old Falmouth man, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to officials.

It is unclear if he will face any criminal charges at this time.

The pickup truck was transported to police headquarters to be secured for further examination.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

